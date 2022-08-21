IED found in J-K's Pulwama, destroyed: Police
Police on Sunday claimed to have averted a major terror incident by destroying an improvised explosive device IED recovered in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.The IED, weighing about 10-12 kg, was recovered by security forces in the Beihgund area of Tral in the south Kashmir district.On a specific input of police, an IED, approx 10-12 Kgm has been recovered in Beihgund area of Tral.
Police on Sunday claimed to have averted a ''major'' terror incident by destroying an improvised explosive device (IED) recovered in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.
The IED, weighing about 10-12 kg, was recovered by security forces in the Beihgund area of Tral in the south Kashmir district.
''On a specific input of police, an IED, approx 10-12 Kgm has been recovered in Beihgund area of #Tral. Police and Army are on the job to destroy it in situ. A major #terror incident averted,'' Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.
