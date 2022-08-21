Left Menu

Rising water level submerges major ghats in UP's Varanasi

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 22-08-2022 00:17 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 23:59 IST
Rising water level submerges major ghats in UP's Varanasi
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Some major ghats have submerged due to rising water level in river Ganga, causing difficulties in performing puja and other religious events.

The district administration said as Harish Chandra Ghat and Manikarnika Ghat have been inundated, last rites are now being carried out at relatively higher places.

A control room number has been issued as there is a possibility of a flood-like situation. Forty relief camps are also being set up, it said.

Officials are keeping a close watch on the colonies located on the banks of rivers Ganga and Varuna, it said.

According to the Central Water Commission, river Ganga was flowing at 69.77 metre, while the danger mark is 71.262 metre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas downs Medvedev to set up Coric clash in Cincinnati final; Soccer-Arsenal maintain perfect start, Kane sets record in Spurs win and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas downs Medvedev to set up Coric clash i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022