Gurugram: MBBS student dies after car collides with stationary truck

An MBBS student was killed while his classmate sustained injuries when the car in which they were travelling crashed into a stationary truck here, police said on Monday.

The final year students of Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary (SGT) University in Budhera were returning to their college from Gurugram when the accident occurred on Sunday night on Budhera road.

According to the complaint filed by the injured student -- Ankit Dahiya -- the truck was parked on the roadside and did not have any reflectors while its hazard lights were off.

''I was driving the car while Sunny was sitting next to me. At 12:10 am, we reached Budhera road where the truck was parked without any parking lights, indicator or reflectors. Due to glare caused by the headlights of oncoming vehicles, I could not see the truck and our car collided with it,'' Dahiya said.

''The left side of my car was damaged and Sunny was critically injured. I rushed him to SGT hospital where doctors declared him dead,'' he said in the police complaint.

Dahiya demanded strict action against the truck driver.

An FIR was registered under sections 283 (obstruction in public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against the driver of the truck, police said.

According to police, both Dahiya and Sunny are residents of Sonipat district.

''We have handed over the body to the kin after the postmortem. We are searching for the truck driver who managed to flee from the spot. He will be nabbed soon", said ASI Mandeep Kumar, the investigating officer of the case.

