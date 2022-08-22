Left Menu

17-year-old rape victim found dead in canal in UP

PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 22-08-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 16:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The body of a 17-year-old rape victim was recovered from a canal here, police said on Monday.

Police said the body was seen floating in the Indira Canal near Kazipur Behta village located on the Sitapur border on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Punendra Singh said according to the post-mortem report, she died due to drowning.

During investigation, police found that the girl, a resident of the Sandana police area, had left her house on August 18 for a court hearing and did not return.

On failing to find her, the family members lodged a complaint with the Sandana police.

A case of abduction was filed by the Sitapur police when the girl's father expressed the apprehension of the rape accused abducting and killing her, they said.

There are no injury marks on her body, the ASP said, adding further investigation is underway.

