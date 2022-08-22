Ukraine's capital Kyiv banned public celebrations this week to commemorate independence from Russian-dominated Soviet rule and its second city Kharkiv declared a curfew due to a heightened threat of Russian attack, local authorities said. FIGHTING

* Overnight Russian rocket salvoes into Nikopol, across the Dnipro from Russian-occupied Enerhodar where the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant - Europe's largest nuclear facility - is situated, and Krivyi Rih and Synelnykovsky districts injured at least four people, regional Governor Valentyn Reznichenko wrote on Telegram on Monday. * In the eastern Bakhmut region, Russian forces inflicted damage from artillery and multiple rocket launcher systems in the areas of Soledar, Zaytseve and Bilogorivka settlements, Ukraine's General Staff said in its daily update.

* Russia said its Kalibr missiles had destroyed an ammunition depot containing missiles for U.S.-made HIMARS rocket in Ukraine's southeastern Odesa region, while Kyiv said a granary had been hit. * Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield reports.

CAR BOMB DEATH * Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) on Monday accused Ukraine's secret services of carrying out the weekend murder of Darya Dugina, the daughter of an ultra-nationalist Russian ideologue, Russian news agencies reported.

DIPLOMACY, ECONOMY * President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said if Russia went ahead with plans to try captured Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol, then it would have violated international rules and cut itself off from negotiations.

* Ukraine's agricultural exports are likely to rise to about 4 million tonnes in August, from 3 million tonnes in July, thanks to the U.N.-brokered deal that unblocked Ukrainian sea ports, a deputy chair of the Ukrainian Agrarian Council said on Monday. * Germany has a good chance of getting through the coming winter without taking drastic measures but nonetheless faces a difficult time and must prepare for Russia to tighten gas supplies further, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said.

* The leaders of Britain, the United States, France and Germany stressed during a joint call the importance of ensuring the safety of nuclear sites in Ukraine, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said. MILESTONES

This week marks six months since Vladimir Putin ordered tens of thousands of Russian troops into Ukraine on a "special military operation" - an invasion on a scale unseen in Europe since World War Two. Tens of thousands have been killed, millions have fled and cities have been flattened by Russia's relentless bombardment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)