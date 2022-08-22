Two minors & a teenager arrested for stealing motorcycles

Police arrested two minors and a teenager and recovered six stolen motorcycles from their possession in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district.

A vehicle checking drive was launched on the directive of Superintendent of Police, Ashutosh Shekhar on Sunday when police intercepted a minor riding a two-wheeler near Bharbhariya chowk, a police release said on Monday.

The minor, however, tried to flee leaving behind the bike but was caught by the police. The minor could not produce any valid documents related to the vehicle.

The minor confessed that the bike he was riding was a stolen one.

Subsequent interrogation of the minor led police to arrest one 18-year-old man and a minor.

Police also recovered five more stolen motorcycles from them following a raid conducted on the basis of lead provided by the minor during the interrogation.

Police has registered a case in this regard and further investigation is on, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)