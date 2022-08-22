Left Menu

Two minors & a teenager arrested for stealing motorcycles

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 22-08-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 18:22 IST
Two minors & a teenager arrested for stealing motorcycles
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police arrested two minors and a teenager and recovered six stolen motorcycles from their possession in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district.

A vehicle checking drive was launched on the directive of Superintendent of Police, Ashutosh Shekhar on Sunday when police intercepted a minor riding a two-wheeler near Bharbhariya chowk, a police release said on Monday.

The minor, however, tried to flee leaving behind the bike but was caught by the police. The minor could not produce any valid documents related to the vehicle.

The minor confessed that the bike he was riding was a stolen one.

Subsequent interrogation of the minor led police to arrest one 18-year-old man and a minor.

Police also recovered five more stolen motorcycles from them following a raid conducted on the basis of lead provided by the minor during the interrogation.

Police has registered a case in this regard and further investigation is on, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy; Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case and more

Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022