Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar deprecates recent trend of targeting judges

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said the recent "unfortunate emergence'' of a pernicious trend to target individual judges in the public domain calls for exemplary containment.

He said the dignity of judges and respect for the judiciary is inviolable as these are fundamentals of rule of law and constitutionalism.

71-year-old Dhankhar, a designated senior advocate, who took oath as the Vice President on August 11, was speaking at a function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to felicitate him.

The Vice President said a spinally strong, fair, and independent justice system is the safest guarantee to blossoming and flourishing of democratic values.

"Dignity of judges and respect for judiciary is inviolable as these are fundamentals of rule of law and constitutionalism. Recent unfortunate emergence of a pernicious trend to target individual judges in the public domain calls for exemplary containment," Dhankhar said.

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, and SCBA President Vikas Singh were also present on the occasion.

The Vice President said he would cherish this moment of being felicitated by those who know him and know of him more than others.

"Moments such as these are rare in one's life journey. Nothing can be more satisfying, energizing, and motivating than this," Dhankhar, who was a former Governor of West Bengal, said.

"All in the country need to realize what Thomas Fuller reflected three centuries ago and severally emphasized by this court: 'Be you ever so high, the law is always above you.' "People in authority and high positions need to take cognizance of this in the larger public interest and to further and enhance democratic echo system," he said.

Dhankar said as a foot soldier of the 'Bar and Bench', he would strive for harmony and work in the togetherness of constitutional entities.

In Bharat, in view of constitutional ordainment, spirit, and essence, all institutions need to appreciate and realise the primacy of the aspirations of people reflected through their representatives.

Remembering his days spent in the legal profession, Dhankhar said for over three decades as a senior advocate he had gratifying moments in the hallowed precincts of the Supreme Court which has shaped him into what he was today.

"All through it was learning from judges, senior advocates, advocates, and others including courteous court and association staff," he said.

He also referred to United States Supreme Court Justice Joseph Story who in 1829 had said, "The law is a jealous mistress and requires long and constant courtship. It is not to be won by trifling favors, but by lavish homage." "In all earnestness, I engaged in placating the jealous mistress. On a lighter note - the absence of a 'jealous mistress' was felt ever since oath of office as Governor on July 30, 2019.

"As West Bengal Governor for three years missed the wit, humor, occasional subtle rebuke in court, and sarcasm of friends. I would be ever indebted to the extraordinary exposure of intellect and wisdom of the Bench and Bar that I benefited all these years and missed in the last three years," the Vice President said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)