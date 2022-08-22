Left Menu

Raj: 2 teens deliver babies, rape cases registered

SHO of Banswara Sadar Police Station Tej Singh said a rape case was registered against a local man after the girl delivered a boy on Sunday. The girl had complained of stomach ache after which she was admitted to a district hospital. He said the girl is admitted to a hospital.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-08-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 19:52 IST
Raj: 2 teens deliver babies, rape cases registered
  • Country:
  • India

In separate incidents, two 15-year-old girls delivered babies following which rape cases have been registered in Rajasthan's Banswara and Dungarpur districts, police said.

While the baby boy delivered by one girl survived, the baby girl delivered by another did not survive, they said. SHO of Banswara Sadar Police Station Tej Singh said a rape case was registered against a local man after the girl delivered a boy on Sunday. The girl had complained of stomach ache after which she was admitted to a district hospital. ''Diagnosis revealed that she was pregnant,'' he said. In Dungarpur, a rape case was registered against an unidentified accused by the girl's father at Dowda police station, SHO Kamlesh Chaudhary said. He said the girl is admitted to a hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy; Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case and more

Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022