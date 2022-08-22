UP: Man threatens to blow up Gorakhpur temple using fake Facebook ID; arrested

Police on Monday arrested a man who allegedly threatened to blow up the Gorakhpur temple, using a fake Facebook account to get his friend into trouble.

Mubarak Ali was accused of creating a Facebook ID using a SIM in his friend's, Basalat Ali’s, name, when the latter asked him to return the money he had loaned him, police said.

According to the police, the accused in order to not return the money made a fake Facebook ID in his friend's name and posted a threat message to blast the Gorakhnath temple.

A team of Cyber Cell and Maharajganj Police arrested Mubarak Ali on Monday and seized two mobile phones and a SIM found in his possession. Superintendent of Police Maharajganj, Dr Kaustubh, said that a week ago the accused had posted a message on Facebook threatening to blow up the Gorakhnath temple with bomb.

A joint team of the Cyber Cell and Kotwali police was investigating the case and arrested Mubarak Ali, a resident of Matihania. “During interrogation, it was found that Mubarak Ali had borrowed Rs 40,000 from Basalat Ali, a resident of Kota Mukundpur village under Kotwali police station limit.

“When Basalat Ali asked him to return the money, Mubarak Ali took a SIM in the name of Basalat Ali and made a fake facebook ID and posted the threat message to implicate him in a police case,” Dr Kaustubh said.

