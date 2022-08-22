Left Menu

Couple, daughter killed after fire breaks out in tent godown in Ghaziabad

Pankaj and his family members were fast asleep and did not notice the fire and died, Singh said.Four fire tenders were pressed into service.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 22-08-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 22:28 IST
Couple, daughter killed after fire breaks out in tent godown in Ghaziabad
  • Country:
  • India

A couple and their four-month-old daughter were killed on Monday when a fire broke out in a tent godown on the floor below the room in which they were sleeping, officials said.

The deceased were identified as Pankaj (30), a delivery boy with a food company, his wife Kavita (29) and their daughter Kratika, they said.

Ghaziabad chief fire officer Sunil Kumar Singh said Sunil Dutt runs a tent business in Kalpana Nagar colony. He had constructed rooms on two floors above his tent godown and rented them out.

For the last two years, Dutt's brother-in-law Pankaj was living in a room on the first floor with this family, he said.

A fire broke out in the tent godown in the early hours of Monday and soon engulfed the first floor. Pankaj and his family members were fast asleep and did not notice the fire and died, Singh said.

Four fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire was doused after four hours, he said.

Other residents of the building escaped by jumping onto the terrace of an adjacent house, the officials said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy; Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case and more

Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022