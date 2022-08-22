Left Menu

Centre suspends 2 officers in Delhi Excise policy case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2022 23:13 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 23:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has suspended senior IAS officer A Gopi Krishna and Anand Kumar Tiwari, a DANICS officer, in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, officials said.

While Krishna was the excise commissioner in the Delhi government, Anand Kumar was the deputy excise commissioner.

The suspension order of the two officials came after they were named in the FIR filed by the CBI in the ongoing probe, officials said.

While Krishna is a 2012 batch Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre officer, Tiwari is a 2003 Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Civil Service (DANICS) cadre officer.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is among the 15 individuals and entities named in the FIR registered by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22.

The agency on Friday carried out searches at 31 places including Sisodia's residence and premises of some bureaucrats, including Excise Commissioner Krishna and two other Excise Department officials, and businessmen.

