ACB arrests nursing orderly for demanding bribe for admitting injured in Delhi hospital

Further investigation of the case is being carried out to find out other accomplice of the accused involved in the matter, the officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2022 00:20 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 00:20 IST
The Delhi Government's Anti-Corruption Branch on Monday arrested a nursing orderly of G B Pant Hospital for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 25,000 to get an injured admitted in another hospital, officials said.

The accused, 48-year-old Rasheed Ahmed, resident of staff quarters, GB Pant Hospital was working as Nursing Orderly in the Endoscopy department of the facility, they said.

The matter came to light when 62-year-old resident of Geeta Colony approached Anti-Corruption Branch, with the grievance that on August 18, Mukesh Kumar who was hired as labourer by him, was injured during the construction work at his house.

According to officials, Kumar was first taken to LNJP hospital for treatment by the complainant where he was refused admission on the pretext of non-availability of ventilator bed. The complainant then met alleged Rasheed Ahmed who told him to pay a bribe of Rs 25,000 to get admission in the LNJP hospital.

The complainant arranged Rs 10,000 of the bribe amount and paid it to Ahmed who got the injured admitted in LNJP hospital. Thereafter, he threatened the complainant to pay the remaining amount of bribe money, the officials said.

Madhur Verma, Additional Commissioner of Police (Anti-Corruption Branch) said that after due verification, a team was constituted under the supervision of ACP Subodh Kumar and the team laid a trap in GB Pant Hospital on Monday and accused Rasheed Ahmed was trapped red-handed in the presence of independent witnesses while receiving the part of remaining bribe amount Rs 10,000.

''A case has been registered against him under Prevention of Corruption act at Anti-Corruption Branch, Delhi and accused Rasheed Ahmed has been arrested. Further investigation of the case is being carried out to find out other accomplice of the accused involved in the matter,'' the officer said.

