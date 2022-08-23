Left Menu

U.S. says it raised concerns to Saudi Arabia over activist's sentencing

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-08-2022 00:56 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 00:56 IST
The United States has raised "significant concerns" with Saudi Arabia over the 34-year prison sentence imposed on Salma al-Shehab, the State Department said on Monday. "We have raised our significant concerns with Saudi authorities," State Department spokesman Ned Price said of the sentence given to the Saudi woman for following and retweeting dissidents and activists on Twitter.

"We have made the point to them that freedom of expression is a universal human right," Price said.

