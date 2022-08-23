U.S. says it raised concerns to Saudi Arabia over activist's sentencing
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-08-2022 00:56 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 00:56 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States has raised "significant concerns" with Saudi Arabia over the 34-year prison sentence imposed on Salma al-Shehab, the State Department said on Monday. "We have raised our significant concerns with Saudi authorities," State Department spokesman Ned Price said of the sentence given to the Saudi woman for following and retweeting dissidents and activists on Twitter.
"We have made the point to them that freedom of expression is a universal human right," Price said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- State Department
- Ned Price
- Saudi Arabia
- al-Shehab
- Salma
- The United States
- Saudi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Twitter says loading issues fixed after user complaints
Ex-Twitter employee found guilty of spying for Saudi Arabia
Twitter down for thousands of users - Downdetector
'We fixed it!': Twitter problem resolved after users face technical issues
Musk sells Tesla shares worth $6.9 billion, cites chance of forced Twitter deal