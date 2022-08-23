Three shot in midtown Atlanta, police hunt for suspect

Atlanta police were searching for a suspect who shot three people in the city's midtown area on Monday in what police described as an "active situation." Authorities had no additional details to share when asked about the total number of shots fired and about the condition of the three people who were shot, a police spokesperson said.

"We are currently working an active situation in Midtown," police said. "Preliminary information indicates three people have been shot. The shooter is not in custody and we have multiple officers in the area searching for the suspect," police said.

Live television coverage from 11Alive News showed at least a dozen police vehicles from various agencies outside Colony Square, a sprawling office and shopping complex. The Atlanta Police Department was joined by other law enforcement agencies, including deputies from the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. On Twitter, police advised residents to stay off some streets in the midtown area. It put Midtown High School on "exterior lockdown," meaning people are prohibited from entering or exiting the building, 11Alive reported.

