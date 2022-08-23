Left Menu

Three shot in midtown Atlanta, police hunt for suspect

The shooter is not in custody and we have multiple officers in the area searching for the suspect," police said. Live television coverage from 11Alive News showed at least a dozen police vehicles from various agencies outside Colony Square, a sprawling office and shopping complex.

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2022 01:36 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 01:36 IST
Three shot in midtown Atlanta, police hunt for suspect

Atlanta police were searching for a suspect who shot three people in the city's midtown area on Monday in what police described as an "active situation." Authorities had no additional details to share when asked about the total number of shots fired and about the condition of the three people who were shot, a police spokesperson said.

"We are currently working an active situation in Midtown," police said. "Preliminary information indicates three people have been shot. The shooter is not in custody and we have multiple officers in the area searching for the suspect," police said.

Live television coverage from 11Alive News showed at least a dozen police vehicles from various agencies outside Colony Square, a sprawling office and shopping complex. The Atlanta Police Department was joined by other law enforcement agencies, including deputies from the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. On Twitter, police advised residents to stay off some streets in the midtown area. It put Midtown High School on "exterior lockdown," meaning people are prohibited from entering or exiting the building, 11Alive reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
2
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
3
New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022