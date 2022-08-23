Trader killed in Thane; 1 held
A 44-year-old trader was killed allegedly by six persons following a dispute in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place in Sahapur town on Monday following which one of the accused was arrested.
The accused attacked the victim, Dileep Kupse, with wooden planks, iron rods and a chopper and then fled, Sahapur police station's senior inspector Rajkumar Upase said.
The victim died on the spot, he said.
The body was later sent for postmortem.
Based on a complaint by a relative of the victim, the police registered a case on charge of murder and other relevant provisions against six persons and arrested one of them, identified as Nikhil Bhande (22), the official said.
Search was on for the other accused, he added.
