Govt doctor in Kerala held for taking bribe

A government doctor was arrested by the Vigilance wing of the Kerala police for allegedly accepting cash as bribe from a patient for a surgery.

The vigilance team on Monday evening arrested Sujith Kumar, a doctor of the Kanjirappally Taluk hospital near here while accepting Rs 3,000 as bribe.

Vigilance sources said the doctor had sought Rs 5,000 bribe from the patient for hernia operation.

''The operation was conducted on August 18. Before that he had called the patient home and received Rs 2000,'' Vigilance said.

The complaint was filed by the son of the patient after the doctor sought the remaining Rs 3,000.

The arrest was made by a team led by Vigilance Deputy SP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)