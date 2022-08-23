Left Menu

6 killed in van-bus collision in TN

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 23-08-2022 10:59 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 10:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Six people were killed and five others injured when the van in which they were traveling was involved in a collision with an omnibus in the nearby Salem district in the small hours of Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred when the passengers of the van were proceeding to Salem. The vehicle which reached a flyover collided head-on with a private omnibus coming from the opposite direction past midnight.

Under the impact, six people, including five women, died on the spot, while five others sustained injuries, of which one is said to be critical.

The injured were admitted to the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College hospital by police with the assistance of locals.

A case has been registered and an investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

