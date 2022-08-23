6 killed in van-bus collision in TN

Six people were killed and five others injured when the van in which they were traveling was involved in a collision with an omnibus in the nearby Salem district in the small hours of Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred when the passengers of the van were proceeding to Salem. The vehicle which reached a flyover collided head-on with a private omnibus coming from the opposite direction past midnight.

Under the impact, six people, including five women, died on the spot, while five others sustained injuries, of which one is said to be critical.

The injured were admitted to the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College hospital by police with the assistance of locals.

A case has been registered and an investigation is on.

