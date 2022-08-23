Left Menu

Man sets himself ablaze outside Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai

The man was rushed to the GT Hospital with 20 to 30 per cent burns, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-08-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 14:30 IST
Man sets himself ablaze outside Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man from Osmanabad district in Maharashtra tried to commit suicide by setting himself on fire outside the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, a police official said.

Police personnel on duty in the area doused the flames and rushed him to a hospital, he said.

Subhash Bhanudas Deshmukh, from Tandulwadi village of Washi tehsil in Osmanabad, set himself ablaze following a fight with his brother, the official said. ''He is not a farmer. We are trying to get information and ascertain the exact reason behind taking such a step,'' he said. The man was rushed to the GT Hospital with 20 to 30 per cent burns, the official said. He is conscious and the Marine Drive police are conducting further probe into the incident, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

 Global
2
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
3
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022