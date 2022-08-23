Left Menu

Telangana BJP chief taken into police custody, claims party

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-08-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 14:48 IST
Telangana BJP chief taken into police custody, claims party
The BJP in Telangana on Tuesday said its state unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was taken into custody by the police in Jangaon district during a protest and shifted to his residence in Karimnagar.

Kumar's 'padayatra' is going on in Jangaon district and he was taken into custody from Pamnoor, where he was camping, the party said in a release.

He protested the police action against some BJP activists, who held a demonstration on Monday outside TRS MLC K Kavitha's residence in the state capital over allegations of her link to the Delhi liquor scam, it claimed.

However, police officials in Jangaon district were not immediately available for comments.

Condemning the police action against Sanjay Kumar, state BJP General Secretary G Premender Reddy in a release alleged that the TRS government does not want Kumar's 'padayatra' to continue. The 'padayatra' would resume from where it was disrupted, Reddy said.

He asked the BJP activists to organise peaceful protests across the state this evening against the police action.

Sanjay Kumar was taken to his residence in Karimnagar by police, the BJP said.

