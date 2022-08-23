Left Menu

Youtuber restrained from making statements against TN minister

23-08-2022
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A Youtuber was restrained by the Madras High Court on Tuesday from making defamatory statements against Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji.

Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy granted the injunction while passing interim orders on an application arising out of a civil suit from Balaji, against the Youtuber A Sankar, known as 'Savukku' Sankar.

The suit from Balaji prayed for a direction to Sankar to pay Rs 2 crore towards damages, besides restraining him permanently from making any such defamatory statements against him and to remove the ones already posted in the websites.

After granting the interim direction, the judge ordered notice to Sankar, returnable by September 9.

