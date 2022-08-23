Left Menu

Two held for opening fire outside shopping centre in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-08-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 17:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Mumbai police have arrested two people in connection with the shooting outside a shopping centre in suburban Khar, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, Noor Javed Sheikh (19) and Rohan Ravindra Tambe (22), were apprehended by the police last week for allegedly opening fire outside Gazebo Shopping Centre in Khar (west), the official from Khar police station said. On the night of August 11, three men rode up to the shopping centre and fired a few rounds from a country-made pistol. They also left a note in Hindi, threatening to kill any hawker running his business outside the premises, the police said.

Investigations revealed that Tambe had allegedly opened fire and Sheikh brandished a knife and left the threatening note at the spot, he said.

Tambe has two cases to his name and Javed is a first-time offender, while the prime conspirator Arbaz Sayyed still at large, the official said.

A case was registered under section 307 (attempt to murder), 387 (putting or attempting to put a person in fear of death or grievous hurt in order to commit extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Arms Act, he added.

