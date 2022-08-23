Left Menu

Assam govt issues notification hiking wages of tea garden workers

The Assam government has enhanced the daily wage of tea plantation workers by Rs 27 per day in both Brahmaputra and Barak Valley, according to a notification issued by the state Labour welfare department.The upward revision of wages will be effective from August 1.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 23-08-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 18:20 IST
The Assam government has enhanced the daily wage of tea plantation workers by Rs 27 per day in both Brahmaputra and Barak Valley, according to a notification issued by the state Labour welfare department.

The upward revision of wages will be effective from August 1. With this hike, the tea workers in Brahmaputra Valley will receive Rs 232, while tea plantation workers in Barak Valley will get Rs 210. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had a meeting for the fixation of minimum wages for tea plantation workers with the stakeholders on August 10 where it was decided to hike the wages of all workers by Rs 27.

It was also decided during the meeting that all tea garden workers will be given rations as earlier and the management of tea gardens will be provided licenses to operate Fair Price shops within the garden area.

