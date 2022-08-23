Techie suicide: Boyfriend booked for abetment

The boyfriend of a software engineer, who was found hanging last week, has been booked for alleged abetment of suicide, police said on Tuesday.

The body of the 23-year-old woman, who hails from Odisha's Bhadrak district, was found from her flat in Sailashree Vihar area of the capital. She is suspected to have committed suicide on Friday night.

The woman's family alleged that the man, who left his job to pursue higher studies, was in a live-in relationship with her. The boyfriend was also accused of blackmailing her.

A case of unnatural death was registered at the Chandrasekharpur police station earlier. Subsequently, the suspect was booked under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code on the basis of a complaint by the woman's father, an officer said.

''The investigation is in its initial stage and we have to analyse the post-mortem report, which is due,'' he told reporters.

