India fires three officers for accidentally firing missile into Pakistan in March

The Indian Air Force said on Tuesday it had fired three officers for accidentally firing a missile into Pakistan in March.

"A Court of Inquiry, set up to establish the facts of the case, including fixing responsibility for the incident, found that deviation from the Standard Operating Procedures by three officers led to the accidental firing of the missile," the air force said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)