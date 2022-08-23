Left Menu

AICF appoints Vipnesh Bharadwaj as interim secretary following Delhi HC order

However, the Supreme Court on June 7 overruled the HCs decision and reinstated Chauhan in his post till August 15, keeping in mind the 44th Chess Olympiad which was held in Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu from July 28 to August 9.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-08-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 19:27 IST
AICF appoints Vipnesh Bharadwaj as interim secretary following Delhi HC order
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) on Tuesday appointed Vipnesh Bharadwaj as its interim secretary after the Delhi High Court reiterated its order of removing former chief Bharat Singh Chauhan.

''(Vipnesh) Bharadwaj has been appointed interim secretary of the federation following the Delhi HC order,'' AICF president Sanjay Kapoor told PTI on Tuesday.

''A meeting has been called later tonight to further discuss the situation,'' Kapoor added.

On June 2, the Delhi HC passed an order and unseated Chauhan. However, the Supreme Court on June 7 overruled the HC's decision and reinstated Chauhan in his post till August 15, keeping in mind the 44th Chess Olympiad which was held in Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu from July 28 to August 9. As per AICF's by-laws, vacancies of office-bearers that may arise by resignation, death or otherwise shall be filled by the president and such a nominated person shall hold office till the next General Body Meeting.

The court order against Chauhan came on a case filed by R N Dongre challenging the former's election in violation of the National Sports Development Code. Interestingly, it was Chauhan who had defeated Dongre in the AICF elections held in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

 Global
2
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
3
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022