Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to man accused of giving triple talaq to his wife

A Delhi court Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to a man accused of giving triple talaq to his wife, saying that two months after lodging the FIR, the investigating officer (IO) “has not even cared to take the statement of the relevant witness.” The court also sent a copy of the order to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) concerned for “proper investigation in the present matter.” Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat noted that though the triple talaq was pronounced by the accused in the presence of many persons and relatives of the family, the IO had failed to record the statement of any witness. “In the facts and circumstances of the present case, where Section 4 of Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 is sought to be attracted, which carries a maximum punishment of three years, and where the investigating officer has not even cared to take statements of relevant witnesses quoted by the complainant despite two months since the registration of the FIR. I deem it fit to grant bail to the accused,” the judge said.

The court also said that as per the relevant provisions of law the IO had already given notice to the accused for joining the investigation.

The accused had to furnish a personal bond of Rs 15,000 with one surety in the like amount, the court said.

Other conditions of bail included the accused not tampering with evidence, providing his mobile phone number, and participating regularly in the trial, the court said.

“Considering the fact that investigating officer has not been diligent so far in this case, let a copy of this order be sent to DCP concerned for ensuring that proper investigation in the present matter is conducted and investigation is brought to its logical conclusion,” the court said.

Jagat Puri police station had registered the FIR against the husband under Section 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 based on the statement of the wife.

