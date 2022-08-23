Left Menu

Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to man accused of giving triple talaq to his wife

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 20:04 IST
Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to man accused of giving triple talaq to his wife
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to a man accused of giving triple talaq to his wife, saying that two months after lodging the FIR, the investigating officer (IO) “has not even cared to take the statement of the relevant witness.” The court also sent a copy of the order to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) concerned for “proper investigation in the present matter.” Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat noted that though the triple talaq was pronounced by the accused in the presence of many persons and relatives of the family, the IO had failed to record the statement of any witness. “In the facts and circumstances of the present case, where Section 4 of Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 is sought to be attracted, which carries a maximum punishment of three years, and where the investigating officer has not even cared to take statements of relevant witnesses quoted by the complainant despite two months since the registration of the FIR. I deem it fit to grant bail to the accused,” the judge said.

The court also said that as per the relevant provisions of law the IO had already given notice to the accused for joining the investigation.

The accused had to furnish a personal bond of Rs 15,000 with one surety in the like amount, the court said.

Other conditions of bail included the accused not tampering with evidence, providing his mobile phone number, and participating regularly in the trial, the court said.

“Considering the fact that investigating officer has not been diligent so far in this case, let a copy of this order be sent to DCP concerned for ensuring that proper investigation in the present matter is conducted and investigation is brought to its logical conclusion,” the court said.

Jagat Puri police station had registered the FIR against the husband under Section 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 based on the statement of the wife.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

 Global
2
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
3
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022