Gurugram: Three men arrested for kidnapping, robbing after offering lift

Gurugram Police arrested three men on Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping a man and a woman in their car after offering them lift in Farrukhnagar area.

The victims were returning from a birthday party late Sunday night, when they were picked by the accused, they said.

The accused took them to some crop fields where they not only thrashed the the man but also snatched from them one mobile phone.

The arrested accused have been identified as Aditya, 25, Deepak, 25, and Gaurav, 24, said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime.

“We are questioning them and the car which was used in the crime has been recovered from their possession,” he said.

As per the complaint filed by Pradeep Kumar, a Hisar resident, who works in a company in Bilaspur area, he and his co-worker Bindu Verma had come from Jamalpur to Farrukhnagar for the birthday party of one of Bindu's friend.

“While returning, Bindu called his brother Manoj and asked him to send a car. When we were waiting on the road, a Wagon-R car came with two people. Bindu thought that they were sent by her brother and we sat in the car.

“Soon after, the two men took the car towards the fields and called another of their accomplices. Then the three men beat me and snatched my mobile. I somehow ran away from there and raised an alarm. The accused then fled and left Bindu at the spot,” he said in the complaint, according to police.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the three men under various sections of IPC including kidnapping at Farrukhnagar Police Station and the case was assigned to the crime unit. “The accused confessed that they saw the man and the woman standing on a roadside in the night. They stopped the car and convinced them to sit inside. But then they ran away when the man raised the alarm,” said Sangwan.

