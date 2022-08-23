Man gets 20-year jail term for raping 8-year-old girl

A special POCSO court on Tuesday sentenced a man to 20 years in jail for raping an eight-year-old girl here.

Special judge Baburam also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on convict Amit after holding him guilty under section 376 (punishment for sexual assault) of the Indian Penal Code and section 3/4 of the The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court directed that the half of the fine amount should be paid to the victim.

According to district government council Rajive Sharma, the man took the girl to a sugarcane field on the pretext of giving some goods and raped her there.

Hearing her cries, some villagers rushed to the spot and tried to nab the accused but he fled, he said.

The incident took place in March 28, 2015, Sharma said.

