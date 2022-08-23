Indian men's team stuns formidable Japan in Asian U-20 Volleyball Championship
Indian men's volleyball team shocked former champions Japan 3-1 in their opening match of the Asian U-20 Championship at Riffa, Bahrain on Tuesday.
India recovered from an early reversal to notch up a 19-25 25-19 25-21 25-23 win over formidable Japan.
The tournament will continue till August 29.
