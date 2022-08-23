ED attaches immovable properties owned by directors and promoters of RE Cables

Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday provisionally attached immovable properties owned by directors and promoters of RE Cables and Conductors Pvt. Ltd worth Rs 59.94. According to ED, the properties have been attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2022.

The officials of the RE Cables and Conductors have been accused of money laundering activities. "ED has provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 59.94 crore under PMLA, 2002 belonging to directors and promoters of M/s RE Cables & Conductors Pvt. Ltd. and other entry providers indulged in money laundering activities," ED tweeted. (ANI)

