Left Menu

UP: Uzbek woman held while trying to cross over to Nepal on fake documents

PTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 24-08-2022 00:09 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 00:09 IST
UP: Uzbek woman held while trying to cross over to Nepal on fake documents
  • Country:
  • India

An Uzbek woman has been arrested while allegedly trying to cross over to Nepal on fake documents, a senior immigration official said here on Tuesday.

Shokhsanam Sapakhonova (31) was arrested Monday night in the Sonauli area after her visa and passport were found to be fake. She had come from Chandigarh and was on her way to Nepal, Immigration Officer at Sonauli Uttam Kumar said.

Sonauli in Mahrajganj district is located on the India-Nepal border and is a common transit point between the two countries.

According to Kumar, the woman entered India on February 20, 2020, and stayed in many big cities.

A case has been registered against her under Indian Penal Code sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) under section 14 of The Foreigners Act, an official said, adding the Intelligence Bureau has been informed about the matter and the woman is being questioned.

Officials claimed that she entered India with the help of some agents and has a criminal background.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review concludes

NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review conclu...

 United States
2
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle over abortion restrictions; New Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo, linked to previous outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle ove...

 Global
4
Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022