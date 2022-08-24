Left Menu

Undertrial prisoner escapes from hospital in UP

PTI | Sonbhadra | Updated: 24-08-2022 00:43 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 00:43 IST
  Country:
  • India

An undertrial prisoner escaped from the district hospital where he was brought for treatment, police said on Tuesday.

Lallu Kewat, a resident of Chopan police station area, was lodged in the district jail since April 10, 2020 in connection with a murder case, said Additional Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar.

On Tuesday, four constables brought him to the district hospital for treatment.

As one of the constables went somewhere after making Lallu sit near the pathology, he escaped.

Following which, the constables searched him but he could not be found, Kumar said. The matter is being probed and action will be taken against the constable for the laxity, he said and added that the undertrial Lallu will be arrested soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

