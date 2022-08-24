Thai court suspends PM Prayuth Chan-ocha from official duty pending result of term limit review -media
Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 24-08-2022 12:10 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 12:03 IST
Thai media reported on Wednesday that the constitutional court has suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha from official duty pending the result of a legal review of his term limit.
Thai PBS, Khaosod, and Workpoint media reported the court's decision without citing sources. Reuters could not independently verify the information.
