Thai court suspends PM from duties pending term limit review

Thailand's constitutional court on Wednesday suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha from official duties starting Aug 24 after it decided to hear a petition to review his legally mandated eight-year term limit. The court announced the move in a written statement sent to media. It was unclear when it would deliver a final ruling on the petition brought by the main opposition party.

Prayuth took power in 2014 when he led a coup to overthrow an elected government. Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan is expected to take over as interim leader of the Southeast Asian country.

