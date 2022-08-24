Ukrainians mark 31 years since they broke free from the Russia-dominated Soviet Union on Wednesday in what is certain to be a day of defiance against the Kremlin's six-month-old war to subdue the country once again. INDEPENDENCE DAY

* President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Ukrainians in an emotional speech that their country had been "reborn" when Russia invaded on Feb. 24 and that it would never give up its fight for freedom from Moscow's domination. * Zelenskiy said Ukraine would recapture its annexed peninsula of Crimea from Russia by any means it deemed right, and that it would not consult other countries before doing so.

* Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, has banned public celebrations commemorating Ukraine's independence from Soviet rule. Kharkiv and Mykolaiv have also imposed curbs. FIGHTING

* Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said the slowing pace of Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine was deliberate and driven by the need to reduce civilian casualties. * The Russian-installed head of the Ukrainian town of Mykhailivka in the Russian-controlled part of Zaporizhzhia region was killed in a car bomb on Tuesday, an official in the region's Russian-backed administration said.

* Russian air defences shot down an unspecified number of Ukrainian drones near the Crimean city of Sevastopol on Tuesday night, Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said. * Reuters could not confirm the battlefield reports.

* Ammunition being stored in southern Russia near the border with Ukraine caught fire, the second such incident in a week, and an official said high temperatures were to blame. DIPLOMACY, ECONOMY

* Pope Francis called for "concrete steps" to end the war in Ukraine and avert the risk of a nuclear disaster at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia plant. * The U.N. nuclear watchdog will visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant within days if talks to gain access succeed, it said.

* The United States will announce a new security assistance package for Ukraine of about $3 billion as early as Wednesday, a U.S. official said, in what would be the single largest tranche to Kyiv since Russia's invasion six months ago. QUOTE

"A new nation appeared in the world on Feb. 24 at 4 o'clock in the morning. It was not born, but reborn. A nation that did not cry, scream or take fright. One that did not flee. Did not give up. And did not forget," Zelenskiy said in a national address marking Independence Day.

