Qatar Investment Authority aims to invest $3 billion in Pakistan

The Qatar Investment Authority plans to invest $3 billion in Pakistan, Qatar's Emiri Diwan said on Wednesday, lending support to the cash-strapped economy.

"The Qatar Investment Authority announced its aspiration to invest $3 billion in various commercial and investment sectors in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," the Emiri Diwan said, without giving details.

