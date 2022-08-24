Left Menu

Qatar Investment Authority aims to invest $3 billion in Pakistan

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 24-08-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 16:25 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Qatar

The Qatar Investment Authority plans to invest $3 billion in Pakistan, Qatar's Emiri Diwan said on Wednesday, lending support to the cash-strapped economy.

"The Qatar Investment Authority announced its aspiration to invest $3 billion in various commercial and investment sectors in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," the Emiri Diwan said, without giving details.

