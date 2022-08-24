Left Menu

MP: Two cops injured in attack by theft accused in Katni district

A station in-charge and constable were injured when a man accused of stealing a tractor allegedly attacked a police team in Madhya Pradeshs Katni district.Chargawa police station in-charge Vinod Pathak and constable Ranjit Patel were injured in the incident that took place at village Padarbhata on Tuesday night, a senior official said.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 24-08-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 17:14 IST
A station in-charge and constable were injured when a man accused of stealing a tractor allegedly attacked a police team in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district.

Chargawa police station in-charge Vinod Pathak and constable Ranjit Patel were injured in the incident that took place at village Padarbhata on Tuesday night, a senior official said. A police team headed by Pathak visited the village to seize a tractor which had been allegedly stolen by Gulshan Patel (25), said City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Priyanka Shukla. Patel allegedly attacked the policemen with an iron rod.

Pathak sustained serious injuries on his right eye and left shoulder and was admitted to a hospital, while constable Patel sustained minor hand injury in the scuffle, the CSP said. The tractor had been stolen from a showroom in village Bijuri under the limits of Chargawan police station in Jabalpur district on the night of August 22, she said. Police had tracked down Patel from a mobile phone found at the spot. He was arrested and further probe was on, the official said. PTI COR ADU KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

