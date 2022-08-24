Delhi Police arrests Nigerian national for cyber fraud

The Delhi Police has arrested a Nigerian national in connection with a case of cyber fraud, police said on Wednesday.

Accused Godwin Udorji Onurah was arrested on Monday from Mahavir Enclave in South West Delhi, they said.

A resident of Malviya Nagar here approached the police saying he received an e-mail from a woman friend, who sought money citing an emergency.

According to the complainant, he transferred Rs 28,500 to the bank account mentioned in the e-mail, only to later know that he and his friend had been cheated.

The woman told the police that a man had befriended her on social media after introducing himself as a foreigner. After gaining her confidence, he sought her bank details and her ATM card, saying he was in dire need of money.

Accordingly, the woman couriered her ATM card to the man, after which he used an e-mail ID to establish contact with the her friend, the complainant. As soon as the victim transferred the money, the accused withdrew it using the woman's ATM card, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

After analysing the woman's phone calls and chats, police zeroed in on Onurah, the DCP said.

''A raid was conducted at Mahavir Enclave on August 22, during which Rs 94,000, two laptops, seven mobile phones, five SIM cards and four storage devices were recovered and Onurah was arrested,'' she said.

Onurah then confessed to the police that he had befriended at around eight to 10 Indian women using the same modus operandi and obtained their ATM cards through courier.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

