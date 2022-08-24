Iran receives U.S. response to EU nuclear text for revival of 2015 pact

Iran said on Wednesday it had received a response from the United States to the EU's "final" text for revival of Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers.

"This evening Iran received the U.S. response through the European Union. The careful review of the response has started in Tehran," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said. "Iran will share its view with the EU, as the coordinator of the nuclear talks, upon completion of Tehran's review." After 16 months of fitful, indirect American-Iranian talks, with EU officials shuttling between the sides, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Aug. 8 it had laid down a final offer and expected a response within a "very, very few weeks". Iran last week responded to the EU's text with "additional views and considerations" while calling on the United States to show flexibility to resolve three remaining issues. U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price confirmed that Washington had responded to Tehran's comments on the EU text. "Our review of those comments has now concluded. We have responded to the EU today," Price said.

Then-U.S. President Donald Trump reneged on the nuclear deal in 2018, saying it was too soft on Iran, and reimposed harsh sanctions on the Islamic Republic, prompting Tehran to start violating the deal's nuclear curbs a year later. A revival of the pact appeared close in March before 11 months of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington in Vienna broke down over differences such as Iran's demand that the United States provide guarantees that no future president would exit the agreement as Trump did.

U.S. President Joe Biden cannot provide such ironclad assurances because the deal is a political understanding rather than a legally binding treaty. (Additional reporting by Daphne Psaledakis in Washington Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Kirsten Donovan)

