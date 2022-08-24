Left Menu

Jharkhand CM passes proposal of appointing of 50,000 school teachers

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday passed a proposal regarding the appointment of 50 thousand school teachers.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 24-08-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 22:20 IST
Jharkhand CM passes proposal of appointing of 50,000 school teachers
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday passed a proposal regarding the appointment of 50 thousand school teachers. Soren held a cabinet meeting on Tuesday in Secretariat, in which a total of 38 proposals have been passed.

The meeting was mainly held regarding the appointment of 50 thousand school teachers and enhancement of stipend for SC, ST and OBC school students. Talking to media persons after the cabinet meeting, Soren said, "The government has now started working for the people of the state. The opposition has used the central agencies against me and my closed ones".

The CM further stated that the number of girl students has also increased under Sukanya Yojna. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

 Global
2
Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review concludes

NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review conclu...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle over abortion restrictions; New Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo, linked to previous outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle ove...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022