Jharkhand CM passes proposal of appointing of 50,000 school teachers
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday passed a proposal regarding the appointment of 50 thousand school teachers.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday passed a proposal regarding the appointment of 50 thousand school teachers. Soren held a cabinet meeting on Tuesday in Secretariat, in which a total of 38 proposals have been passed.
The meeting was mainly held regarding the appointment of 50 thousand school teachers and enhancement of stipend for SC, ST and OBC school students. Talking to media persons after the cabinet meeting, Soren said, "The government has now started working for the people of the state. The opposition has used the central agencies against me and my closed ones".
The CM further stated that the number of girl students has also increased under Sukanya Yojna. (ANI)
