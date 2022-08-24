BRIEF-Blackstone In Talks To Buy Pink Floyd's Music Catalogue - FT

Aug 24 (Reuters) -

* BLACKSTONE IN TALKS TO BUY PINK FLOYD’S MUSIC CATALOGUE - FT

* BLACKSTONE WOULD STRIKE DEAL THROUGH HIPGNOSIS FUND, WHICH COULD VALUE PINK FLOYD’S MUSIC CATALOGUE AT AS MUCH AS $500MN - FT Source text: https://on.ft.com/3wubRwh

