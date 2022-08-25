Left Menu

4 injured in drive-by shooting near Chicago high school

PTI | Chicago | Updated: 25-08-2022 08:27 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 08:27 IST
Four people near a high school on Chicago's Northwest Side were wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The four people — three juveniles and an adult — were outside an ice cream shop across the street from Carl Schurz High School when they were shot, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The Chicago Police Department did not immediately have information about the incident but Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt told the Sun-Times that two juveniles were taken to area hospitals in critical condition, a minor was in good condition and the adult was in fair condition.

Mily Garcia, a parent who was waiting outside the school to pick up her daughter, said she saw someone in a passing SUV open fire at a group of people outside La Michoacana ice cream shop. She said the school had been locked down and she was still waiting for her daughter to be released from school at 3.30 p.m.

The area of the school in the city's Old Irving Park neighborhood has seen gun violence before, including in 2019 when a 17-year-old boy in his car was shot near the school. CK CK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

