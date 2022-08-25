Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-08-2022 09:12 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 09:12 IST
Pak intruder shot at as BSF troops foil narcotics smuggling bid in J&K's Samba
BSF troops foiled a major bid to smuggle narcotics from across the border and shot at a Pakistani intruder in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Thursday, officials said.

According to a public relations officer of the Border Security Force (BSF), the alert troops noticed suspicious movements of a man near the Chilliyari border outpost along the international border (IB) in the early hours. The man was carrying a bag.

The troops opened fire, resulting in injuries to the intruder, the official said.

Following a search operation, eight packets containing about eight kg of narcotics, likely to be heroin, were recovered, he added.

The official said the injured intruder managed to crawl back to the Pakistani side.

