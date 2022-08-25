Left Menu

Those giving hollow slogans like 'Beti Bachao' are 'saving rapists': Rahul on Bilkis Bano case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday demanded justice for Gujarat riots survivor Bilkis Bano and alleged that those giving hollow slogans like Beti Bachao are saving rapists.The 11 convicts were released on August 15 under the Gujarat governments remission policy after serving 15 years in jail.Those giving hollow slogans like Beti Bachao are saving rapists, Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.Today, the question is about the respect and rights of the women of the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2022 12:14 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 12:12 IST
Those giving hollow slogans like 'Beti Bachao' are 'saving rapists': Rahul on Bilkis Bano case
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday demanded justice for Gujarat riots survivor Bilkis Bano and alleged that those giving hollow slogans like 'Beti Bachao' are ''saving rapists''.

The 11 convicts were released on August 15 under the Gujarat government's remission policy after serving 15 years in jail.

''Those giving hollow slogans like 'Beti Bachao' are saving rapists,'' Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

''Today, the question is about the respect and rights of the women of the country. Give justice to Bilkis Bano,'' the former Congress chief said.

Bilkis Bano was gangraped in Gujarat's Randhikpur village and seven members of her family, including her three-year-old daughter, killed on March 3, 2002 in the Gujarat riots that broke out after the Godhra train burning. She was 21 years old and five months pregnant at the time. The convicts walked out of the Godhra sub-jail on August 15 after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy. A special CBI court in Mumbai on January 21, 2008, sentenced the 11 to life imprisonment on charges of gangrape and murder. Their conviction was later upheld by the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place' at Wimbledon; Tennis-Top seed Dimitrov forced to retire against Thiem in Winston-Salem and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place'...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022