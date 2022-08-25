Left Menu

South Korea warns of action over won's plunge

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 25-08-2022 12:45 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 12:38 IST
South Korea warns of action over won's plunge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

A senior South Korean official warned of action on Thursday if the won moved on speculative bets, local media reported, two days after the currency tumbled to its weakest in more than 13 years against the U.S. dollar.

"The authorities would take action in a timely manner if herd behavior took place or speculative trades expanded on the foreign exchange market," Yonhap News TV cable channel quoted senior presidential aide Choi Sang-Mok as telling reporters. The win fell as low as 1,346.6 per dollar on Tuesday, hitting its weakest since late April 2009 and posting a 12% loss so far this year.

While there is no need to worry about the won's weakening trend itself, authorities are closely watching its movement as a rapid fall in the currency could have adverse effects such as pushing up local inflation, Choi was cited as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place' at Wimbledon; Tennis-Top seed Dimitrov forced to retire against Thiem in Winston-Salem and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place'...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022