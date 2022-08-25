Left Menu

UN rights chief says many applicants seeking to replace her

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 25-08-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 13:35 IST
UN rights chief says many applicants seeking to replace her
United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said on Thursday she did not know who her successor would be, adding that many candidates had applied to replace her. "The only thing I know is a lot of people applied – some people say over 50," she said in a press conference ahead of the end of her term on Aug. 31.

She said she was not concerned about a leadership void, since her office would help with the transition period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place' at Wimbledon; Tennis-Top seed Dimitrov forced to retire against Thiem in Winston-Salem and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place'...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022