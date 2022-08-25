UN rights chief says many applicants seeking to replace her

The United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said on Thursday she did not know who her successor would be, adding that many candidates had applied to replace her. "The only thing I know is a lot of people applied – some people say over 50," she said in a press conference ahead of the end of her term on Aug. 31.

She said she was not concerned about a leadership void, since her office would help with the transition period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)