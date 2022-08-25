Copper futures gain on robust demand

Copper prices on Thursday increased by 0.71 per cent to Rs 677.35 per kilogram in the futures market on the back of higher spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in September traded higher by Rs 4.75 or 0.71 per cent at Rs 677.35 per kg in a business turnover of 5,701 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to the raising of bets by participants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)