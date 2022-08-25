Left Menu

Man ends his life after being 'harassed' by cop

Family members of the dead have alleged that he was disturbed over a police sub-inspector threatening him of sending him to jail in connection with a murder case. Anil alleged that the sub-inspector, instead of apprehending the people named in the FIR for his brothers murder, was threatening Tukman of sending him to jail.

PTI | Kannauj | Updated: 25-08-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 15:53 IST
A 54-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree after being ''harassed'' by a policeman at Jalalpur Thakuran village here. Family members of the dead have alleged that he was disturbed over a police sub-inspector threatening him of sending him to jail in connection with a murder case. Tukman used to live in a house constructed in an agriculture field and on Thursday morning he was found hanging from a tree, police said on Thursday.

Angry over this, locals staged a sit-in keeping the body on the eastern bypass road, disrupting vehicular traffic for around three hours. Tukman's distant relative Anil said on August 21 night his brother Kailash Rathore was murdered with an axe, after which a report was filed against three people of the village. Anil alleged that the sub-inspector, instead of apprehending the people named in the FIR for his brother's murder, was threatening Tukman of sending him to jail. The family members said they will not allow the body to be moved from the spot till justice is received. Additional Superintendent of Police Dr Arvind Kumar assured of action after proper inquiry into the allegations.

