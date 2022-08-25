Left Menu

By not giving answers govt has made it clear it used Pegasus to weaken democracy: Cong

With a Supreme Court-appointed panel stating the Centre did not cooperate in the Pegasus probe, the Congress on Thursday alleged the government by its action has made it clear that it used the Israeli spyware to weaken democracy.Everybody knows this weapon was used and it dented democracy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 16:11 IST
Congress national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh. File photo/ANI Image Credit: ANI
With a Supreme Court-appointed panel stating the Centre did not cooperate in the Pegasus probe, the Congress on Thursday alleged the government by its action has made it clear that it used the Israeli spyware to weaken democracy.

''Everybody knows this weapon was used and it dented democracy. This weapon is against the law and Constitution. How can they (government) give the answer. Sometimes not giving an answer is also an answer, the government has made it clear (by not giving answers) that they used Pegasus against democracy,'' Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said.

By staying silent the government has made it clear that it used the Pegasus spyware against Rahul Gandhi, other opposition leaders, scientists, election commissioner, registrar of the Supreme Court, civil society activists, senior journalists, he said at a press conference at the AICC headquarters here.

''I hope the Supreme Court will treat this not giving of an answer as an answer and take strict action against the government in this matter. We have been asking from day one why did the government use Pegasus and under what law,'' he said. A Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, after perusing the report submitted by former apex court Justice R V Raveendran, said on Thursday, ''One thing (the) committee has said that the Government of India has not cooperated.'' The Supreme Court-appointed panels probing the unauthorised use of Pegasus found some kind of malware in five mobile phones out of the 29 examined but it could not be concluded that it was due to the Israeli spyware.

Congress spokesperson Vallabh questioned a weapon which is used against terrorists and enemy state people was used by the government to weaken democracy, executive and the judiciary. ''That is a weapon to give a dent to our democracy, Constitution,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

