Maha: One dead as slab collapses in Ulhasnagar

A 34-year-old man died and another was injured when a slab collapsed in a building at Ulhasnagar in Thane district on Thursday afternoon, a fire brigade official said. The incident took place at Komal Park building in Goal Maidan area around 2 pm, he said.

The deceased was yet to be identified.

A fire brigade team rushed to the spot for rescue work and the building was being vacated, the official said.

