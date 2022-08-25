Left Menu

Maha: One dead as slab collapses in Ulhasnagar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 16:47 IST
Maha: One dead as slab collapses in Ulhasnagar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 34-year-old man died and another was injured when a slab collapsed in a building at Ulhasnagar in Thane district on Thursday afternoon, a fire brigade official said. The incident took place at Komal Park building in Goal Maidan area around 2 pm, he said.

The deceased was yet to be identified.

A fire brigade team rushed to the spot for rescue work and the building was being vacated, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022